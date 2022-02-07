Matthew Stafford Would Want Leonardo DiCaprio To Play Him In A Movie (Exclusive)

Matthew Stafford wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him if they ever made a movie about his life.

The 34-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback revealed his wish at a press conference on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LVI, when an Access Hollywood correspondent asked him who he would want to play him in a film.

“It’s a great question, I have no idea. I’ll say Leonardo DiCaprio, ” Matt told Access Hollywood. “He’s one of my favorites. Big time actor, special actor. I don’t know how he is at throwing the football, but [with] modern technology, I’m sure we can make it look good.”

If they ever make a movie about his life, there is a possibility Leo might be all in because the two are actually friends!

In January his wife, Kelly Stafford, revealed on her podcast “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” that they met the Oscar winner a while ago during their vacation in the Bahamas with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife. The group was seated next to Leo, model Nina Agdal and two others. After dinner they all became friends and spent a lot of time together on their vacation.

The “Don’t Look Up” star also attended the NFC Championship game last month, where the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers to clinch a spot in this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

-Emely Navarro