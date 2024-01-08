A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges In Alleged Shooting Of A$AP Relli

A$AP Rocky has plead not guilty in his alleged shooting case.

The rapper entered his not-guilty plea on charges that he allegedly fired a gun at his former friend A$AP Relli in January 2021.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, plead not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on Jan. 8., per court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

His plea comes months after a Los Angeles judge ruled in November 2023 that there was enough testimony and surveillance video for A$AP to stand trial.

The 35-year-old father of two previously plead not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022 and his lawyer said at the time that he will be “vindicated” of the charges.

“We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along. Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina, said outside the court at the time, according to multiple reports.

A$AP Rocky’s team has previously declined to comment on the case when contacted by NBC News.

The hip-hop star was arrested in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a 2021 shooting that occurred in the Hollywood, Calif. area.

“An argument between two acquaintances occurred… in the Hollywood area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled on foot,” the LAPD previously said in a statement about the incident.

The “F**kin’ Problems” rapper’s next hearing is scheduled for March 6.