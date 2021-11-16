Meadow Walker Makes Vogue Cover Debut: ‘A Dream Come True’

Meadow Walker is celebrating a modeling career milestone!

The 23-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker just landed the cover of Vogue Korea, she appeared in a white gown paired with a gold belt behind a crimson background.

She shared the cover on Instagram, writing, “MY FIRST VOGUE COVER!! @voguekorea Thank you so much to the amazing team <3 A dream come true 🖤”

Meadow’s modeling career seems to be really taking off after she walked in a Givenchy show and recently starred in a campaign for Zara.

Just days ago, the model went public with a past health diagnosis. She shared that she once had tumor and had it removed two years ago.

Meadow shared a throwback of herself in the hospital giving the camera a thumbs up, and wrote, “2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed and grateful.”



Just last month Meadow tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan and shared a sweet video from their big day.

In attendance at the wedding were Paul’s “Fast and Furious” friends Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Vin, who is Meadow’s godfather, reportedly walked Meadow down the aisle, according to E! News

The nuptials occurred earlier this month in the Dominican Republic. Meadow shared details about their big day with Vogue, including that she wore a stunning Givenchy dress and that her husband’s family couldn’t make it to the festivities.

“The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions,” she told the publication.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!