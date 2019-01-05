A “Mean Girls” reunion? That’s so fetch!

Lindsay Lohan and her former co-star, Jonathan Bennett, are teaming up to bring viewers an epic aftershow following the premiere episode of MTV’s “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

During the 30-minute special, LiLo will answer some burning question about her business empire in Greece, and Jonathan will serve as the host. Fans will also get to see exclusive sneak peek clips of what’s to come on the new reality show.

To make things even more “grool,” the pals both documented their reunion on Instagram!

“Aaron Samuels + Cady Heron forever 💕Reunited with my girl @lindsaylohan. @mtv @lohanbeachclub,” Jonathan wrote alongside an adorable selfie of the former co-stars.

The “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: After The Show” will immediately follow the premiere of “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” on January 8 at 8 PM ET/ on MTV.

Check out a sneak peek clip from the upcoming premiere episode: