Meet Diamond! Cardi B Unveils Her ‘Hustlers’ Character In Skin-Baring Selfie

Cardi B is getting her hustle on.

The “Press” rapper is preparing to make her film debut in “Hustlers,” and she’s giving fans a taste of her silver-screen character, New York City stripper Diamond.

On Saturday, Cardi snapped a selfie from a wardrobe try-on for Diamond, showing off her backside in a neon bodysuit, sky-high heels and nude fishnet stockings.

The artist wore her hair in a sleek, shoulder-length ‘do and gave her sexy ensemble a pop of color with some impressive lemon-yellow nails.

“Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall? HUSTLER MOVIE!” Cardi captioned the shot.

“Hustlers” is based on a viral New York Magazine article about a group of real-life strippers who turned the tables on their clients, cheating them out of thousands of dollars. Along with Cardi B, the film counts Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Lizzo among its A-list cast.

JLo gave fans a peek at her own character, Ramona, back in March. The Bronx beauty looked nearly unrecognizable with her tiny pink bikini, frosty ’00s lip gloss and impossibly chiseled abs.

“I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know…” she captioned the shot. “#Ramona on fire 🔥 On set and in character for #hustlersmovie#stxentertainment.”

“Hustlers” is set to hit theaters on September 13.