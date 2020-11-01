Megan Fox Blasts Brian Austin Green For Posting Photo With Son

Megan Fox had some choice words for her ex Brian Austin Green.

In a now-deleted post, the “Beverly Hills 90210” star apparently posted a snap with their son Journey captioned, “Hope you all had a good Halloween!!”

Megan reacted in the comments, calling him out for not cropping out their child.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she began.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star continued, claiming that he’s trying to create a narrative where the public will perceive her as an “absent” parent.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” she concluded.

Brian went on the delete the photo and post a new one where it is cropped to just show him.

News broke that Megan and Brian had broken up back in May 2020, after nearly a decade of marriage and 15 years together.

They share three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Megan has most recently been linked with Machine Gun Kelly.