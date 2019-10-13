Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Hit Up Disneyland With All 3 Sons: See The Cute Family Pics!

They don’t call it The Happiest Place on Earth for nothing! Megan Fox has given fans a cute update on her family life.

The actress posted a rare series of Instagram snaps with husband Brian Austin Green and their three boys enjoying a trip to Disneyland. The kids all dressed up in their best Halloween gear for the seasonal celebration, while Megan donned a pair of Minnie Mouse ears.

Though the fivesome looked picture-perfect to us, Megan shared a caption to which many parents can likely relate.

“Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face?? #disneyland,” she wrote.

The youngsters may not have posed exactly how their famous mom would have hoped, but their costumes were definitely on point.

Noah, 7, rocked his witch outfit complete with a fierce pink wig, while middle son Bodhi, 5, made for an adorably spooky skeleton. Youngest child Journey, however, might have stolen the show with his head-to-toe T-Rex look.

“The one in the dinosaur costume is a mood,” one follower applauded of the 3-year-old.

Halloween seems to be a favorite time of year for the fam. Their Disneyland outing marks Megan’s first Insta pics she’s posted of the kiddos since showing off the outfits they sported last year: a unicorn, zombie cheerleader and “PJ Masks” character Gekko.

— Erin Biglow

