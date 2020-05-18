Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Split After Nearly 10 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green.

The couple is parting ways after nearly a decade of marriage and 15 years together. Brian confirmed the news on his podcast on Monday, telling fans that he wanted them to hear it from him directly.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” he said. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The 46-year-old went on to share that he and the actress plan to approach their co-parenting duties hands-on, saying that family vacations and spending the holidays together with their three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, will remain a priority.

In addition, Brian pledged his intent to stay amicable with the “Transformers” star, reflecting on their shared history together and how much that will always mean to him despite the emotional upheaval ahead.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach,” he shared. “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Brian’s announcement follows speculation about his and Megan’s relationship status after the actress was spotted out with Machine Gun Kelly over the weekend. She and the rapper-actor star together in the upcoming film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Chatter about a possible split ignited further when Brian shared a cryptic Instagram post on Megan’s 34th birthday that seemingly referenced the Shakespeare quote “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies,” which Megan has famously tattooed on her back.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower too long. they start feeling smothered. it’s a big world and they want to experience it,” he wrote.

Brian and Megan first met back on the set of “Hope & Faith” in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. After years of off-and-on dating and a broken engagement, the pair said “I do” in 2010. The “Jennifer’s Body” star filed for divorce five years later, but she and Brian later reconciled before welcoming their youngest child.

The “BH90210” star said in his podcast message that he and Megan had begun growing apart late last year while she was away working on a project. In December, they made a rare red carpet appearance together at PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon event, where they spoke with Access Hollywood about a recent Disney trip with their boys.

— Erin Biglow