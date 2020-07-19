Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Cozy In Puerto Rico

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problem with PDA!

The new couple was cozy and cuddly as they posed for a snap in Puerto Rico with their “Midnight in the Switch” co-stars, as well as director Randall Emmett and his fiancée, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

In the photo shared by the film producer, Megan is all smiles in a black crop top and shorts while the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, wraps his arms around her from behind.

Randall wrote, “After four months apart! Grateful to be back in #puertorico filming with this amazing cast! Adapting to this new world! All quarantined together! @meganfox @machinegunkelly @emilehirsch @lukashaas @madisonbigos.”

Emile Hirsch also posted the same shot, adding, “Four months later, the gang is quarantined together to resume shooting of Midnight In The Switchgrass in the amazing Puerto Rico.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly first met on set of the upcoming film. The pair later began to spark romance rumors in May, shortly before she starred in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.”

The speculation prompted the actress’ estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that they had separated in late 2019 after 10 years of marriage and three children together.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum revealed on his podcast, “[Megan] said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me.’ I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did.”

— Gabi Duncan