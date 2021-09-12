Megan Fox Rocks Nearly Nude Thong Dress At 2021 MTV VMAs With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox just made jaws drop at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The stunning actress, 35, hit the red carpet alongside her love Machine Gun Kelly, and she rocked nothing but a silver thong and a see-through dress. The nearly-nude ensemble put her A-list bod on full display and Machine Gun Kelly was clearly a fan – he couldn’t keep his hands off his ladylove.

Megan paired the look with a set of sky-high, metallic heels and wore her hair down in long beachy, waves.

For his part, Machine Gun Kelly, rocked a sparkling red tuxedo.

If this MTV VMAs look seems familiar – it’s because Megan isn’t the first superstar celeb to go for a risqué ensemble. The look was reminiscent of Rose McGowan’s 1998 MTV VMAs dress. Rose, at the time, wore a black, see-through, dress and donned a black thong to cover up her lady bits.

Megan and Machine Gun have certainly become a red carpet staple. The hot Hollywood couple began dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of “Midnight In The Switchgrass.”

PHOTOS: 2021 MTV VMAS Arrivals