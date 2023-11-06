Megan Fox Talks ‘Complicated’ Relationships Amid Poetry Release: ‘Sometimes They Are A War’

Megan Fox is exploring the challenges relationships can bring in her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.”

“Relationships are complicated,” the “Till Death” actress told People ahead of the book’s release, which marks her debut release as a poet. “For most of us it’s not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war.”

“But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself,” she continued.

Megan explained to the outlet that her work is inspired by both her experiences and her imagination.

“It comes from a lot of places. Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical,” she shared. “Some poems contain a Grimm’s-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture. All of it is something women can relate to.”

The “Good Mourning” star also told People that writing gives her “catharsis” and “allows her to express [herself] fully” in a way acting can’t, since she’s “reading someone else’s words under someone else’s direction.”

Megan first announced her poetry book in August and shared the intent behind her work.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

“Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” is out Nov. 7.