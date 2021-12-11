Megan Thee Stallion Officially Graduates College

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate!

The “Savage” rapper took to Instagram to reveal she has graduated from Texas Southern University.

“Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on my so proud. Thank you everyone for the love today,” the caption reads.

The rapper also shared a video where she officially accepts her diploma onstage, and the crowd goes wild cheering as she poses and smiles for the cameras.

Cardi B wished her well, sharing a post on her Instagram story that reads, “Congrats @theestallion I know your momma proud of you. You got people emotional over here.

Access Hollywood previously spoke with the 26-year-old in 2019, when she was still in college, and she dished on her upcoming “Hot Girl Semester.”

“So being a hot girl is like a lifestyle. Everybody knows I’m still in college. It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real hot nerd fall,” she joked. “So I’m just about to start putting on for all of my schoolgirls.”

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

Travis Scott Breaks Silence On Astroworld Festival Tragedy: 'I'm Absolutely Devastated'

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.