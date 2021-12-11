Megan Thee Stallion Officially Graduates College

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate!

The “Savage” rapper took to Instagram to reveal she has graduated from Texas Southern University.

“Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on my so proud. Thank you everyone for the love today,” the caption reads.

The rapper also shared a video where she officially accepts her diploma onstage, and the crowd goes wild cheering as she poses and smiles for the cameras.

Cardi B wished her well, sharing a post on her Instagram story that reads, “Congrats @theestallion I know your momma proud of you. You got people emotional over here.

Access Hollywood previously spoke with the 26-year-old in 2019, when she was still in college, and she dished on her upcoming “Hot Girl Semester.”

“So being a hot girl is like a lifestyle. Everybody knows I’m still in college. It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real hot nerd fall,” she joked. “So I’m just about to start putting on for all of my schoolgirls.”

— Stephanie Swaim

