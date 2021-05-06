Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Archie’s Birthday By Launching Covid-19 Vaccine Fundraiser

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their son Archie’s birthday!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on their charity foundation website Archewell, that they are launching at Covid-19 vaccine fundraiser in honor of Archie’s special day.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday,” the royal couple said in a statement. “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” they continued.

“Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

For the next 10 days, donations made to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, will be matched by three different organizations of up to $3 million. A $5 donation, which can purchase one vaccine will end up being a $20 donation to the vaccine equity organization.

On Archie’s birthday last year, Meghan and Harry shared an adorable video of the proud mom, who is currently pregnant with their second child, reading the children’s book, “Duck! Rabbit!” to Archie as part of their #SaveWithStories campaign.

His birthday comes just two days after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that Meghan wrote a children’s book titled “The Bench” about “the special bond between a father and son – as seen through a mother’s eyes. Inspired by her own husband and son,” according to a press release on Archewell.

The book evolved from an intimate gift that she gave Prince Harry back in 2019, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in the statement.

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

