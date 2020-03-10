Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Chat With Young Leaders In Inspiring New Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be saying goodbye to official royal duties but when it comes to giving back, they’re showing no signs of slowing down!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed young leaders to an intimate event at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, and shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the group’s inspiring chat on Tuesday.

According to QCT’s Instagram page, the conversation topics included “mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world.”

Participants opened up about using their platforms for good and how serving as a positive example can set a useful precedent on an individual and global scale. The discussion was captured for a video produced by UK creative agency Crossfire, in which Meghan praised her and Harry’s guests for their take-charge mentality.

“Let’s not wait until there’s a problem and try to fix it,” the 38-year-old said. “Let’s try to prevent the problem from happening to begin with.”

Harry noted that the participants, QCT advisor Kenny Imafidon, author Esther Marshall, digital business expert Izzy Obeng, mental health advocate Victor Ugo, and activist Amna Akhtar and Kian Kaur, are among the demographic lending a meaningful impact to those who may otherwise be resistant to a new outlook.

“There is no way that the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset unless it’s their children who are influencing the change,” he said.

Meghan and Harry serve respectively as the Vice President and President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, and their roles will remain unchanged after they transition to independent life. Their work as senior royals doesn’t wrap officially until March 31 but they’ve already made quite the impression with a trio of final joint appearances in the UK this month.

On Monday they capped off their trip with an outing to Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and the Queen – the first time they’ve reunited with the entire royal family since making their bombshell exit announcement in January.

— Erin Biglow