Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Photographed Together For The First Time Since Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles.

The couple was photographed for the first time together since their shocking royal exit. In the photos, which were obtained by The Daily Mail, they are seen grinning as they arrived in Canada.

They recently visited Stanford University to meet with professors and academics for a brainstorming session, a palace source confirmed to “Today.”

But was there a bigger meaning behind the visit? According to “Today,” the visit was to help them with establishing their new charity

“Today” also says that the couple flew commercial for the trip and they were personally greeted by the university’s president!

The spotting also comes after headlines were made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex firing all 15 of their UK staffers.

Access Hollywood chatted with DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston about why the firing was such a big deal.

“A lot of people are taking it as a sign that they are done with the UK once and for all,” Charlie said. “They actually did it in person back in January when they spent those few days in the UK after their six week break in Canada while they were delivering the news that they were kind of done with their positions as senior royals.”

There have been reports that tension had been building between the couple and staff over the direction of their public image.

“According to inside sources, Meghan and Harry had sought outside advice from people who werne’t in that inner circle of, kind of, palace aides,” Lankston stated. “They had looked to PRs in America, for example.”

— Stephanie Swaim