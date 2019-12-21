Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Sweetest Welcome Message From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minster of Canada extended the warmest welcome to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 7-month-old Archie.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he wrote in a tweet Friday night.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending six weeks of “private time” over the holidays free from all royal duties, according to multiple reports. The vacation does mean the family will miss the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Sandringham.

Canada is quite a familiar destination for both Meghan and Harry. The Duchess lived in Toronto for many years while filming the show “Suits.” As for the Duke, he visited the country for multiple royal tours over the years.

While their exact location was not revealed, the palace confirmed in a previous statement the family will be spending time with Markle’s mother.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria.”