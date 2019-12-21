Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Sweetest Welcome Message From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Feel Less Pressure After Prince Andrew’s ‘Retirement,’ Royal Expert Says

The Prime Minster of Canada extended the warmest welcome to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 7-month-old Archie.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he wrote in a tweet Friday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending six weeks of “private time” over the holidays free from all royal duties, according to multiple reports. The vacation does mean the family will miss the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Sandringham. 

Canada is quite a familiar destination for both Meghan and Harry. The Duchess lived in Toronto for many years while filming the show “Suits.” As for the Duke, he visited the country for multiple royal tours over the years.

While their exact location was not revealed, the palace confirmed in a previous statement the family will be spending time with Markle’s mother.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria.”

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.