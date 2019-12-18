Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Miss The Queen’s Annual Christmas Lunch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying some much-needed family time over the holidays, and the royal couple didn’t make it back to England to attend Queen Elizabeth’s annual Buckingham Palace party.

While the Queen had apparently already been informed by Meghan and Harry that the duo would not be in attendance, there were “some royal officials” who still held out hope that the couple would make an appearance, according to the Daily Mail. However, reports say the Queen is not taking their absence as a snub.

Meghan and Harry did attend the luncheon last year, which the Queen hosts for the extended royal family before Christmas each year.

It appears that Harry and Meghan won’t make it back to the U.K. until after the New Year. The two have been spending time in an undisclosed location with baby Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

The rest of the royal family will spend the holidays together despite the Sussex’s absence. Queen Elizabeth is set to travel to Sandringham on Thursday, and will be joined by Prince William and Princess Kate’s family soon after.

Meghan and Harry will continue to spend their six-week break from royal duties with Doria. A statement from the palace last month said, “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria.”

The royal couple is keeping their location under wraps, and haven’t been spotted together since November’s Remembrance Sunday.