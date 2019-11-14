Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Release Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Baby Archie For Prince Charles’ Birthday

Happy birthday to Prince Charles! The Prince of Wales turned 71 today and in honor of the celebration, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a previously unseen photo of Archie and his grandfather.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” The Sussex Royals’ official Instagram post read. In the black-and-white photo Prince Charles looks down at his young grandson. It seems as though the photo was taken at Archie’s christening, as he’s dressed in his christening gown as he reclines in dad’s arms.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took to social media to wish Prince Charles a happy birthday, posting a slideshow of sweet moments to their official Kensington Royal account.

“Wishing a very happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!” the caption reads alongside a photo of Prince Charles lovingly grasping onto his grandson Louis’ hands. The photo was originally taken last year as part of a series to mark Charles’ 70th birthday.

The photo is followed by another of The Prince looking jovial dressed in full military garb, followed by a third and final photo of the Prince with his two sons Harry and William.

Even Prince Charles’ younger brother got in on the fun! The official Duke of York Twitter account wished him a happy birthday alongside a photo of a young Prince Charles cradling his newborn baby brother, Prince Andrew Duke of York, in his arms.

Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales! To mark HRH’s 71st Birthday, here’s photo from 1960 of the then Prince Charles holding a baby Prince Andrew.#HappyBirthdayHRH🎉 pic.twitter.com/scrYVHrJst — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) November 14, 2019

Prince Charles celebrated his birthday in India, visiting with officials and meeting with organizations supported by his official charity. But it wasn’t all work for the Prince–during a visit with the British Asian Trust, HRH was treated to a cake and a birthday song by a group of school children! The royal was all smiles as he was serenaded by the cute kids.

Head over to @ClarenceHouse for more detail on #RoyalVisitIndia, including today’s birthday celebrations at the @britishasiantst in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/aqWOaFUUCF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2019

The royal family recently reunited at a series of public events for the first time in months. The Queen, Prince Charles and his wife, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all stepped out to honor veterans during the lead up to UK’s Remembrance Day. The family first appeared at an event for the British Legion Festival of Remembrance, and appeared the next day at a memorial service. Prince Charles and his sons laid wreaths of poppy together in honor of those who lost their lives in combat.

Here’s to Prince Charles—we hope it’s a great year!