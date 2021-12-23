Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Daughter Lilibet In Holiday Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally introducing their daughter Lilibet to the world!

The holiday card which was released on Thursday shows the family of four beaming with excitement as baby Lilibet giggles as Meghan holds her up in the air. This is also the first time we’ve seen 2-year-old Archie’s bright red locks, matching dad Prince Harry.

The photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at the former royals Santa Barbara, California home this summer. He was the same photographer who photographed the couple’s royal wedding.



The message written on the family’s card which was first shared by Team Rubicon, read, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

This is the couple’s second Christmas living in California after moving to the U.S. last year after stepping down as working senior members of the royal family.

The family’s 2020 Christmas card featured an illustration of the family taken by Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland which also included their two dogs, Pula and Guy.



The couple had a busy year in 2021. From welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana and celebrating their son Archie’s second birthday, they also opened up like never before in a revealing interview with Oprah in March. The couple graced the cover for TIME Magazine’s most influential people issue and have been fighting for vaccine equity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.