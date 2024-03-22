Princess Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis 2 Months After Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton is coming forward with a serious health update.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message released by Kensington Palace on March 22 in which Kate confirmed that she has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

Kate’s news comes weeks after she underwent what the palace called “a planned abdominal surgery” in January that required a nearly two-week hospital stay. The mom of three has refrained from public duties since and was previously announced to be recovering at home until at least Easter.

The royal delivered a statement expressing her gratitude for the medical team that assisted her and the “wonderful messages of support” she’s received over these “incredibly tough couple of months.”

Kate went on to explain the timeline of her medical journey and clarified why she was previously said to not have cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she continued.

The princess reflected on how she and husband Prince William have prioritized their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during this challenging time and why they continue to request space to navigate their next steps.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said.

The future queen assured viewers that she is hopeful about her prognosis, especially as she keeps her loved ones close.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she continued.

Kate also acknowledged those who have experienced similar challenges and offered her empathy.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said.

The princess’ shocking update comes as her father-in-law fights his own cancer battle. King Charles’ diagnosis was announced in February, shortly after he completed a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate. Like Kate, the 75-year-old monarch received medical attention at the London Clinic and is also said to be undergoing a regular course of treatment.

As of March 22, the palace has not specified the respective types of cancer the princess and the king are facing.

Kate’s video is the first time she’s directly addressed the public since her January surgery. Her last official appearance was during the family’s annual Christmas church outing at Sandringham in December 2023.

Rampant speculation regarding her whereabouts and well-being have taken over the internet in recent weeks, and conspiracy theories were further fueled following paparazzi photographs of the princess riding in a car and bystander footage of her at a Windsor market with William on March 16.