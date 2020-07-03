Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Final Step To Breakaway Royal Family

In the latest symbolic move to distance themselves from the monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun the motion to shut down their charitable organization, Sussex Royal. According to multiple sources, the couple filed paperwork with Companies House and the Charity Commission to fully dissolve the charity.

After choosing to step down as working members of the British Royal family in February, the Queen required the Duke and Duchess to remove the term “royal” from any of their branding. With the dissolution of their namesake charity, Meghan and Harry make the separation from the palace much more official.

The news comes just after Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against British tabloids for publishing excerpts from a private letter she had written to her father back in 2018, as well as “a large number of false and damaging articles,” which have “caused “tremendous emotional distress,” according to her rep. The latest court documents filed in the ongoing case reveal that that Markle also felt “unprotected” by the monarchy during her pregnancy, and that her family and friends felt “silenced” when trying to speak out in her defense.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry will continue to undergo a one year review period of their living arrangement outside of the royal family in their new Los Angeles home. In spite of everything, they could in theory return to royal life at some point in the future.

