Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reunite With Prince William, Kate Middleton For Commonwealth Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a final round of royal engagements coming up before they officially end their tenure as working royals on March 31, Buckingham Palace confirms.

The couple will attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5th and the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7th, before reuniting with the rest of the royal family to celebrate Commonwealth Day on March 9th.

This will be the first time Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton will reunite since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step down as senior royals.

This trip will mark the Sussex’s first official outings together since returning to London in January to visit The Canada House.

Harry arrived back in the U.K. last week for a number of engagements without Meghan. The 35-year-old hosted a summit for his travel project Travalyst, and visited with musician Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir as they recorded a new song for the competition.

Meghan plans to join her husband in the U.K. on March 5th for the Endeavor Awards, and will also join an event on March 8th in honor of International Women’s Day.

The Commonwealth Day ceremony on March 9th may be the couple’s final official royal outing before they step down.

Much like during their January visit, Meghan and Harry have reportedly opted to leave baby Archie in Canada during their travels. According to a report from The Sunday Times, the news of Archie’s absence has been quite disappointing for Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family who are said to be “very sad” to have seen so little of the tot in recent months.