Prince Harry Reunites With Meghan Markle And Archie In Canada To Begin Their New Independent Life

Prince Harry arrived in Canada on Monday evening to begin his new life independent from official royal duties. The 35-year-old Prince reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, who had returned to Canada to look after their infant son Archie soon after the couple made the bombshell announcement that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry’s departure from the U.K. came the same day as what could be one of, if not the last official royal appearance from the Prince. Harry had attended a summit of African leaders where representatives from 21 countries discussed productive partnerships between their home countries and the U.K.

However, the Prince missed a royal reception that Prince William hosted for the representatives later on in the evening at Buckingham Palace as he flew across the pond to reunite with his wife and child.

Several British press outlets showed the Prince disembarking a plane early Tuesday morning in Vancouver, which is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time during their six-week vacation over the holidays.

The official move to Canada came after the Queen announced she had reached an agreement with the young couple over the future of their royal roles.

In a statement on Jan. 18, Queen Elizabeth announced that the family has “found a constructive and supportive way forward” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 8-month-old son, Archie, after “many months of conversations and more recent discussions.”

The monarch acknowledged the “intense scrutiny” the couple has faced and shared support for “their wish for a more independent life,” adding that she is “particularly proud” of how “quickly” Meghan “became one of the family.”

And the day after an agreement was reached with the Queen, Harry revealed that he and Meghan had wanted to continue working for the royal family without public funding, but that it simply “wasn’t possible.” The 35-year-old Prince told guests at a charity dinner that it brought him “great sadness that it has come to this,” as he will have to step away from his official roles.

While there are many details still to iron out over the royal couple’s new life—for example, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says they still have not settled on who will pay for Meghan and Harry’s security costs—the Sussex family is all back together.