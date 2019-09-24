Meghan Markle Bursts Out Laughing While Sporting A Casual Look With Prince Harry On Day Two Of Their African Tour

Meghan Markle traded in her dress for some skinny jeans as she got casual for the second day of her and Prince Harry’s Africa tour.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her signature white button-up shirt paired with a Madewell cropped denim jacket with the sleeves rolled up along with black skinny jeans. She wore her hair tied back in a bun to combat the windy weather. Meghan wore her Brothers Vellies Huaraches Flats in Whiskey and Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses.

The new parents looked smitten and Meghan even burst out laughing during their visit with surfers from Waves For Change at Monwabisi beach, outside of Cape Town. The organization works to help at-risk youth by using body therapy to give mental health services to children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also spent time seeing the Waves For Change kitchen where The Lunchbox Fund is housed, the charity provides meals daily to towns and rural areas. They were one of the four organizations chosen by the couple to receive funds from public donations after Archie was born.

Meghan and Harry joined in a “welcome chant” for their arrival, participated in a few mental health exercises and looked delighted to be posing for photos with surfers. The couple are embracing the activities and look thrilled to be doing so.

The couple isn’t shy with their affection for one another as they shared a sweet kiss before going their separate ways. Harry took a trip on a marine police boat to see an abalone poaching hot spot, Seal Island. He also met with the local maritime police to learn about their training and how they’re keeping the sea safe after recent seizures and arrests.

