Meghan Markle, Christina Applegate & More To Be Honored At 2023 Gracie Awards

Meghan Markle, Christina Applegate, Amanda Seyfried and more A-list women are about to have a major honor in common.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of the 48th annual Gracie Awards on Thursday. In addition to Meghan, Christina, and Amanda, director Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, and Quinta Brunson’s smash sitcom “Abbott Elementary” are among the other honorees.

The Duchess of Sussex is being recognized for her work as host of the “Archetypes” podcast, while Christina and Amanda’s respective lead roles in the Netflix series “‘Dead to Me” and Hulu’s “The Dropout” will be acknowledged.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Intimate Images Of Their Love Story In Netflix Series View Gallery

Showtime’s “The First Lady” is also the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Grand Award, the AWMF confirmed.

The Gracies recognize outstanding women-created and women-focused content and individual achievement across news and entertainment.

According to a press release, this year’s event will feature a “Storytelling” theme that “highlights and celebrates the narratives shared by the winners, which not only inform, inspire, and captivate audiences, but also enrich our collective comprehension of the world.”

Winners will be honored at a gala event on May 23 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

— Erin Biglow