Meghan Markle Encourages Students Ahead Of International Women’s Day: ‘You Have A Voice’

Meghan Markle is celebrating International Women’s Day in the best way!

On Friday, she paid a visit to Robert Clack School in Dagenham, England, where she delivered remarks to the students during a special assembly. 700 students, who ranged from 11-18 years old, turned up to listen to the Duchess of Sussex.

In her speech, Meghan expressed why she felt the visit was important, saying, “When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as you, the young men, who play a very large part in this.”

Meghan elaborated on her hopes for the men in the room. “For young men, to continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives, and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way,” she said. “You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life—protect them. Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe.”

During the assembly, the Duchess posed with students and held up both arms in a pose evoking an equals sign, referencing this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, #EachForEqual.

Meghan encouraged the students to know their worth: “…No matter how small you might feel, or how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole. No matter what color you are. No matter what gender you are. You have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.”

Friday’s school visit was just one of several appearances Meghan has made since her return to the UK last week. She is expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service this Monday with Prince Harry, where the couple will publicly reunite with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time since their bombshell announcement on January 8.

This will mark one of the final royal engagements for the duo before March 31, when they will officially transition out of their roles as senior royals.

— by Katcy Stephan