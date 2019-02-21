Meghan Markle Has A New Necklace With A Super Special Meaning — See What It Says!

Meghan Markle’s new necklace has a very special meaning.

The Duchess of Sussex exited The Mark Hotel in New York City on Thursday morning sporting some new bling — a gold necklace that has the words mommy as a pendant.

The pretty piece of jewelry was likely a gift from her baby shower, which was held at the penthouse suite of the swanky Manhattan hotel on Wednesday. Her famous gal pals, Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, Gayle King, Serena Williams and a couple others showered her with the special fete in order to celebrate the impending arrival of her first child with Prince Harry. Meghan is expected to give birth in the early spring, shortly after she and Harry move into their new home at Windsor.

And it looks like the shower was a success because Meghan was beaming as she left the hotel on Thursday morning in order to return to London. The question is, will she wear her new mommy necklace on her upcoming trip to Morocco with Prince Harry?

We’re guessing yes — because once you’re a mommy necklace wearer it’s something special you just can’t part with!

