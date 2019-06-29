Meghan Markle Hugs Her ‘Cousin’ Mookie Betts Ahead Of The Yankees Versus Red Sox Game In London

Meghan Markle shared a hug with her “cousin” Boston Red Sox player Mookie Betts as she and Prince Harry met the players ahead of their first-ever MLB game in London.

Meghan and Mookie supposedly share ancestry dating back 150 years to America’s Deep South according to a genealogist Jim McNiff, per the Daily Mail.

The “cousins'” origins can be traced back to their relatives in Alabama!

According to the Daily Mail, an 1870 Federal Consensus shows that Joseph Betts is Mookie’s great-great grandfather and Jacob Betts (who lived two doors down from Joseph) is Meghan’s great-great grandfather.

The rest of the players in the locker room cheered as the distant family members shared an embrace after the team presented the royal couple with an adorable Red Sox onesie for baby Archie! Talk about a special moment.

The Yankees also gifted Meghan and Harry with a Yankees jersey for their first born child! It had the name “Archie” printed on the back.

The duo then watched as the New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox at London’s former Olympic stadium.

Meghan looked sleek in a black dress, belted at the middle. She wore her hair down in simple straight locks and completed the look with a pair of black flats.

Prince Harry looked relaxed and sporty in an Invictus Games polo and a pair of jeans.

And now, baby Archie will look like the ultimate sports fan with not one, but TWO new onesies. A true homerun, really.