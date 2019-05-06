Michelle Obama Congratulates Meghan Markle & Prince Harry On Becoming New Parents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn son is already loved by some pretty powerful people!

After Meghan gave birth to the baby boy early Monday morning, a number of stars were quick to send their well-wishes to the new parents, including Michelle Obama.

“Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can’t wait to meet him,” the former FLOTUS tweeted.

The Obamas aren’t the only stars who are thrilled for the new parents!

British Prime Minister Theresa May also tweeted, “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”

Meghan’s former “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams also took to Twitter to joke that he can’t wait to schedule a play date with his little one and the new royal!

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents,” he tweeted.

“Learned first-hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon.”

Meghan and Harry broke the exciting news of the arrival of their baby boy on Monday morning on their Instagram account. Prince Harry revealed in an additional statement that the new parents will share the baby’s name in a couple of days. Until then, the royal couple is soaking up every minute with their new little guy.

“It’s been the most amazing experience. I can never possibly imagine how any woman does – what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled,” Harry shared. “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby’s absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. ”

