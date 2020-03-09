Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Chat Separately With Same Little Girl Amid Royal Reunion

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made a new mutual friend during their royal reunion!

The duchesses both took time to chat with the same girl outside Westminster Abbey after Commonwealth Day services in London on Monday. Meghan and Kate each approached the young fan as they left the historic venue with their respective husbands Prince Harry and Prince William.

Though the conversations were separate, the sisters-in-law approached their new pal in a similar manner. Both women kneeled down with a smile as the girl offered them each an adorably shy grin in return. She was accompanied by what appeared to be classmates and a teacher, and the group presented the duchesses with their own colorful bouquet of flowers.

It’s likely a simple coincidence that Meghan and Kate singled out the same fan to speak with, but they’re both known to have a soft spot for little ones. The Duchess of Sussex was even spotted embracing another beaming youngster as she and Prince Harry entered the Abbey, a break from royal protocol the 38-year-old has made before!

Just days earlier, Meghan received a hug from an eager student while visiting a school assembly, and his ecstatic expression in the moment has since gone viral.

She and Harry made headlines for appearing more smitten than ever throughout their final round of royal outings in the UK, but the couple didn’t appear especially talkative with Kate and William at the Commonwealth Day event – the first time they’ve stepped out all together since the Sussexes announced their decision to step back from senior duties in January. The foursome was seen exchanging noticeably brief pleasantries as the future king and queen took their seats.

Meghan and Harry’s transition away from royal life begins officially on March 31.

— Erin Biglow