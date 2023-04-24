Meghan Markle Makes First Appearance Since Confirming She Won’t Attend King Charles’ Coronation

Meghan Markle knows how to show up for a good friend.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance ahead of pal Misan Harriman’s TED Talk this week, introducing the renowned photographer with a special video address touting his generous artistry.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he’s captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience,” she reportedly began, according to People.

Misan has stood behind the camera for multiple landmark memories between Meghan, husband Prince Harry and their children, including the couple’s pregnancy announcement when expecting son Archie and daughter Lilibet’s first birthday.

Though Meghan noted how much she personally values Misan’s work she also celebrated how much it’s contributed to the world at large.

“His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognizable faces,” the mom of two continued. “But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I’m so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman.”

Misan was clearly grateful for Meghan’s effort and posted photos from the event on social media alongside a message of thanks.

“The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg,” he wrote.

Meghan’s participation marks her first public engagement since Buckingham Palace confirmed that she won’t be attending King Charles’ coronation on May 6. Harry is set to attend, while Meghan will stay home in California with Archie and Lilibet.

The 41-year-old is reported to be planning a private gathering for Archie’s 4th birthday, which falls on the same day as her father-in-law’s ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

