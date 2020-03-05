Meghan Markle Makes First Remark About Life In Canada Since Royal Exit

What royal drama? Meghan Markle brought her Markle Sparkle all the way to London!

The Duchess of Sussex not only made her first official appearance at the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards in London since stepping down as senior royal, but she also took the stage and made a remark about her new life in Canada while presenting an award.

“It’s very nice to be back. It’s the third year that I have had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here, and as you all know, you can feel it’s just the most inspiring space,” she said to the crowd.

“I will say when we were watching the videos all the way in Canada, we had the same moment as we do each year of, ‘How are you going to choose?’ So, we have done our best.”

Meghan went on to announce the winner of the Celebrating Excellence Award to Lee Spencer, which is given to those who have “endeavored to achieve excellence in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge,” per Endeavor Fund’s website. Meghan’s husband Prince Harry is also set to make a speech later in the night. In recent years, the pair have taken part in the judging panel for the awards.

Before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way into the event, the couple was snapped flashing huge smiles while sharing a romantic gaze amid the stormy weather. Harry even held an umbrella for both him and Meghan, keeping her and her stunning ensemble dry! The 38-year-old opted for a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress, and Harry looked dapper as always in a cobalt suit and lighter blue tie.

The Endeavor Fund Awards mark one of Meghan and Harry’s final engagements before they officially withdraw from royal life on March 31st. Meghan and Harry have several more engagements on their schedule as they wind down their roles within the royal family.

The two are expected to appear together at the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 6 followed by the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton on March 9.

The Sussexes will reportedly close their office at Buckingham Palace on April 1. The pair has been living in Canada with their 9-month-old son Archie since taking an extended break over the holidays for family time. They have previously shared their intentions to be financially independent and split time between North America and the U.K.

But don’t expect to see Archie on this trip with the couple! A report from The Sunday Times says that Archie will remain in Canada during Meghan and Harry’s final round of engagements in the U.K.