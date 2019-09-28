Meghan Markle Makes Secret Visit To Meet Mother Of Murdered Teen Girl In South Africa: ‘We Stand Together In This Moment’

Meghan Markle made a secret visit to meet the mother of 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was brutally murdered last month. The Duchess of Sussex wanted to pay her respects to Uyinene’s mother, and also take a stand against gender based violence and femicide in the city.

While Meghan’s visit to meet Uyinene’s mother was initially kept under wraps she opened up more about the visit in an Instagram post and also revealed that she made a private visit to the place where Uyinene was murdered so she could hang a ribbon in order to pay tribute to the young student. Meghan and Harry have been following what happened to the young girl from afar and were eager to learn more about the situation to try and stop it from happening in the future.

Meghan took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on the importance of ending violence against women. Her statements were next to a photo of her hanging her ribbon in honor of Uyinene.

“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’,” the post opened.

“The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences,” the statement read.

“Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa.”

“The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext.”

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken openly about her interest in supporting women’s rights around the world and even made a moving speech earlier in the week in South Africa, telling the women in the audience that they are her sisters.

