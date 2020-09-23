Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Meghan Markle gave her support to one very special contestant on “America’s Got Talent’s” season finale on Wednesday!

Meghan made a surprise appearance on the hit NBC show to give Archie Williams a special good luck message!

“Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name. So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly big fans of have been watching the show. They, of course, also have a special connection to the name Archie – it’s the name of their son.

Archie, 59, rose to fame on the show and his powerful story has been especially poignant to follow. Archie was wrongly convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder in Louisiana at age 22. When he hit the 12-year mark of his prison sentence, he reached out to the Innocence Project with a request for the organization to exonerate him. His case was eventually overturned due to the fingerprints found at the scene of the crime matching a serial rapist, and he was released from prison in March 2019 after being incarcerated for more than 36 years.

“I knew I was innocent, I didn’t commit a crime. But being a poor Black kid, I didn’t have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana,” he said during his audition tape.

In a sweet interview with Access Hollywood, Archie told us all about his journey on the show and even revealed that Elton John had invited him to sing alongside him!