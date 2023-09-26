Meghan Markle Poses In ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J. Adams’ Behind-The-Scenes Throwback Photos  

Meghan Markle is back in her “Suits” era!

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in behind-the-scenes throwback photos from co-star Patrick J. Adams this week, as the legal drama continues its resurgent popularity.

Patrick reminisced on his time with Meghan and their fellow actors in multiple Instagram posts, showing the now-mom of two posing with castmate Sarah Rafferty on set and looking thoughtful in a close-up profile shot.

“I miss my friends,” he wrote in one caption.

Meghan starred on “Suits” for seven seasons opposite Patrick as his character’s love interest, paralegal Rachel Zane. She and Patrick departed the USA series in 2017 shortly before Meghan and husband Prince Harry announced their engagement.

The pair went on to tie the knot the following year at St. George’s Chapel in London’s Windsor Castle, where much of Meghan’s “Suits” fam traveled to celebrate the couple at their royal wedding.

Patrick and wife Troian Bellisario were among those on hand, as well as Sarah, Rick Hoffman, Abigail Spencer, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman.

“Suits” wrapped its ninth and final season in 2019 but the show has gained new traction in recent months after record-breaking success on streaming platforms Netflix and Peacock, and many fans are hoping for potential new episodes.

Though neither Patrick nor his co-stars have indicated that there’s more “Suits” on the way, it seems they’re enjoying its blockbuster second life!

The actor has even given his Instagram page a cheeky update amid the renewed interest in “Suits.” The bio now reads, “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”