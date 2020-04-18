Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Again Hit The Streets Of L.A. To Bring Meals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all about giving back.

The couple was seen, in photos obtained by the DailyMail, hitting the streets of Los Angeles, to give back by delivering meals to people in need in conjunction with the charity Project Angel Food.

This isn’t the first time the royals have stepped out to give back with the charity since moving to Los Angeles.

Access Hollywood previously spoke with the charity’s director Richard Ayoub, who dished on his experience of working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, describing them as “extremely.”

“They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service,” Richard said. “I feel like this was Meghan’s way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It’s their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need.”

Richard also explained how the couple were able to maintain a low-profile during their public outings around the city.

“They were casually dressed,” he said. “When you have these masks — and they had the N95 masks — it covers up a lot of your face. We did get a call from one of the clients, saying, ‘It didn’t dawn on me until they left, but was that who I thought it was who delivered a meal to me?'”

— Stephanie Swaim