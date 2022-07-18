Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hold Hands and Smile At UN General Assembly In NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they arrived hand-in-hand at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to give a speech about Nelson Mandela’s legacy and speak to delegates about climate change and poverty. He will also be the keynote speaker for the United Nations event.

Meghan wore a black dress with matching pumps and her hair slicked back in a ponytail. Prince Harry looked dapper in a navy blue suit and matching tie.

On Friday, General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak announced the program for Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18, his birthday.

South Africa’s UN Mission said that Prince Harry’s talk “will be around the memories and legacy of Mandela and what has been learned from his struggle and his life that can help up face the new challenges in the world today.”

At the event, The UN Nelson Mendela Prize will be awarded to Marianna V. Vardinoyannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.

