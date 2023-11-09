Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor Veterans At Surprise Appearance In Poppy Pins

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are paying tribute to service members ahead of Veterans Day.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in San Diego to at the grand opening of the Navy SEAL Foundation’s Warrior Fitness Program West Coast facility where the couple recognize and celebrate US veterans and active-duty service members.

They toured the new state-of-the-art complex and help to officially open it alongside 250 other supporters and participants.

“Navy SEALs, veterans, and their families, shared with The Duke and Duchess the transformational power of these recovery resources, and the importance of supporting our military personnel both in body and mind,” the Archewell Foundation said of the pair’s visit.

Meghan and Harry both donned poppy pins at the event, which is a symbol of remembrance in Harry’s native England

The show of support comes just one day after the duo spent the morning with military families at Camp Pendleton.

The visit included learning about Operation Bigs, a “first-of-its-kind mentoring program for children of military families, including active-duty, veteran, and Gold Star families,” Archewell says.