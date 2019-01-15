Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their visit to Birkenhead, England, more memorable to some blind children who had come out to greet the royals.

In a totally unprecedented move, the royal crouched down in order to let some of the blind children touch their faces.

Member of Parliament Frank Field told People about how the royal couple interacted with the children.

“In the square, there were some blind children who wanted to touch the royal faces because they couldn’t see them,” MP Field said. “Both of them went down on their haunches so the children could touch their faces.”

A Twitter user captured an interaction the royals had with the children – including when Meghan received a card in braille from a little girl.

Even sweeter. The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe. Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille. They'll make great parents .#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/FsH67nOp5H — TraceyMarie (@TraceyMariex) January 14, 2019

While visiting Birkenhead, which is near Liverpool, the couple, who are expecting their first child, also met with kids at the Wirral Youth Zone The Hive.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young members @TheHiveYZ as they took part in a number of activities and workshops throughout the centre. #RoyalVisitBirkenhead pic.twitter.com/3hfnGWW3Yo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2019

The royals watched a dance troupe’s performance.

Meghan also spoke at a Tomorrow’s Women, a charitable organization supporting women in vulnerable circumstances.

"We really believe in the work that Tomorrow’s Women is doing but having spoken to all of you, we very much believe in each and every one of you. You are an inspiration to so many people." — The Duchess of Sussex @TomorrowsWomen #RoyalVisitBirkenhead pic.twitter.com/nqQyfF8fuQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2019

The royals are known for having special moments with kiddos on their outings! Prince Harry shared a hug with another child at the event after she made a sign about “ginger love.”

These royals are too cute!