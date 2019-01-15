Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Let Blind Children Touch Their Faces In Unprecedented Move!

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their visit to Birkenhead, England, more memorable to some blind children who had come out to greet the royals.

In a totally unprecedented move, the royal crouched down in order to let some of the blind children touch their faces.

Member of Parliament Frank Field told People about how the royal couple interacted with the children.

“In the square, there were some blind children who wanted to touch the royal faces because they couldn’t see them,” MP Field said. “Both of them went down on their haunches so the children could touch their faces.”

A Twitter user captured an interaction the royals had with the children – including when Meghan received a card in braille from a little girl.

While visiting Birkenhead, which is near Liverpool, the couple, who are expecting their first child, also met with kids at the Wirral Youth Zone The Hive.

The royals watched a dance troupe’s performance.

Meghan also spoke at a Tomorrow’s Women, a charitable organization supporting women in vulnerable circumstances.

The royals are known for having special moments with kiddos on their outings! Prince Harry shared a hug with another child at the event after she made a sign about “ginger love.”

These royals are too cute!