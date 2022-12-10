Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Remember ‘Fun’ First Dance At Their Wedding In New Netflix Doc Preview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking back on their first dance as husband and wife!

In a new preview clip for Part 2 of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex opened up about hitting the dance floor at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun, even our first dance,” Meghan explained.

She revealed that she and Harry chose the upbeat 1966 Wilson Pickett classic “Land of 1000 Dances” to dance to.

Photos of the special moment featured in the docuseries showed Harry spinning Meghan on the dance floor in front of a lively brass band.

At one point, the prince gave his bride a dip, his mouth open wide in excitement.

Other snaps featured their wedding guests – including Elton John, Meghan’s “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer and “The Morning Show” actress Janina Gavankar – having a great time.

In the sneak peek, Meghan sang a little bit of “Land of 1000 Dances,” then reflected on the special moment.

“That was our first dance. It was so fun, just spinning like a whirlwind, it was so great,” she recalled.

Part 1 of “Harry & Meghan” dropped on Netflix on Thursday. The first three episodes featured personal glimpses at the couple’s life, including photos from their romantic proposal and peeks at their two children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet.

Part 2 of the documentary is set to be released on Dec. 15.