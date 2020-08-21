Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Renovating Guest House For Her Mom Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making room for grandma at their new home in Santa Barbara!

US Weekly reports that the couple will have extra help caring for 1-year-old son Archie with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, right next door. According to a source, “They’re converting the guesthouse into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they moved to the Montecito area in July. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of the community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors as well as them as a family,” a statement read.

Page Six previously reported that the $14.7 million house has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and a two-bedroom guest house. The property also comes with a swimming pool, tennis court and children’s cottage.

“It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in,” a source told the outlet. “They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

— Gabi Duncan