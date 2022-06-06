Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share First Birthday Photo of Lilibet Smiling

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared an adorable photo of their daughter Lilibet in honor of her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new photo on Monday of their daughter at her birthday celebration, which was on June 4.

Their close friend and photographer Missan Harriman took the new snap during the festivities over the weekend while the family was in England for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a spokesperson for the couple revealed.

They added that it is a “candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today.”

According to People, the couple’s spokesperson also shared that the family celebrated their daughter’s big day with a, “casual, intimate backyard picnic” on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage.

The couple was in the United Kingdom with Lilibet and their 3-year-old son Archie to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, commemorating her historic 70 years on the British throne.

Over the weekend other members of the royal family celebrated Lili’s birthday with sweet messages, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, who sent their well wishes on social media.

The trip marks Meghan’s first time to London in two years, following her and Harry’s decision to step down as senior working royals and move to California.

