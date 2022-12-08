Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Details About Their Romance, Royal Life and Parenting In Netflix Series

“Harry and Meghan” has officially been released on the streaming platform.

The six-part Netflix docuseries is an unprecedented look into the entire span of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, from the early days of courtship to the controversies and conflicts that led to the decision to step back from their royal duties and full time roles.

The first three episodes were released on Thursday and there have already been countless revelations and intimate details revealed about the couple and their journey together.

How Their Love Story Began…On Instagram

The couple talks about the very early days of their relationship and, like many modern couples, the two first connected on Instagram. Prince Harry said that the first photo he ever saw of his future wife was a picture of Meghan with a Snapchat dog filter. The two then talked over FaceTime as they got to know one another.

Harry confesses that he was late to their very first date, which took place at London’s members’ club, Soho House 76 Dean Street. Harry remembers that the couple had a great conversation “for about an hour” before Meghan had to leave.

Meghan insists that she never Googled the Prince during this time, instead choosing to form her own opinion. She also reveals that Harry “had a list” of what he was looking for in a partner – but don’t get too excited. Harry jokes that that list will never be shown to anyone.

Always up for an adventure, the couple traveled to Botswana for their third date, having only met each other twice in person. “I was astonished that she said yes,” Harry said. The couple lived in a tent for five days, spending every minute together.

Meghan remembers thinking, “What am I doing? What if we don’t like each other? And we’re stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent!”

The couple initially used disguises to try and keep their relationship private, however this soon seemed to snowball into a challenging start to their relationship. According to Prince Harry, “Dating became a combination of car crashes, multi-surveillance driving and disguises which isn’t particularly a healthy way to start a relationship.”

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Love Story Photos Shared In Netflix Series View Gallery

Meghan’s Mom Doria Ragland Speaks Out For The First Time

Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland has never done interviews or spoken about her daughter and her relationship over the years and for the first tims she’s sharing her perspective on their storybook romance.

She recalled meeting Harry for the first time, “He was just 6’1, a handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Like he was the one.”

There are also many family photos shared which include the proud grandmother celebrating Archie’s birthday and more memorable moments.

Meghan Met Prince William & Princess Kate Middleton While Barefoot

Of course, Harry’s brother and the future king are discussed in the documentary. Meghan recalls meeting her future in-laws for the first time – while barefoot and wearing ripped jeans!

Meghan didn’t realize that the public formalities also extend behind closed doors: “Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was bare foot, like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

While relations between the two brothers have been tense in recent history, Prince William and Kate Middleton will not watch the documentary, according to multiple published reports.

On Friday, King Charles ignored reporters who asked if he had a response to the docuseries being released as he was spotted outside.

A Rare Glimpse Into The Sussexes Family Life

The first three episodes of the series also offer a rare glimpse into the everyday life of the royal family, including their two children, Archie and Lilibet in their Montecito, California home.

In the premiere episode, there is a scene where the Duchess of Sussex is looking at a sunset with her son, Archie.

Meghan can be heard saying, “Look at that. How would you describe it, Archie?” To which her son responds, “Beautiful.”

In the second episode, there is a scene between Harry and his son on a walk in an area that seems to be near their home in Montecito. Archie can be seen happily walking along the path with the family’s black Labrador before telling his dad, “Archie is running away!”

Phone footage shot by the Duchess also shows the family out walking with Archie running in front of the couple, who can be seen pushing a stroller, likely holding their daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry also discuss their desire and intentions to shelter their children. “We’ve been really conscious about protecting our kids as best we can,” Meghan said, “and also understanding the role they play in this really historical family.”

The Duke of Sussex also shares a sweet moment with Archie as they watch hummingbirds together near a feeder as Archie can be heard talking about his dirty feet.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Intimate Images of Archie and Lilibet In Netflix Series View Gallery

Prince Harry Deeply Regrets Wearing a Nazi Uniform To A Party

In the third episode of the series, Harry addresses one of his most controversial moments on the global stage – wearing a mock Nazi uniform to a party in 2005, complete with a swastika on the arm and the badge of the German Wehrmacht on his collar.

Twenty years old at the time, Harry made global headlines over the offensive outfit choice. In the series, Harry expresses his deep regret and shares that all he wanted to do was “make it right.”

At the time, Harry met with Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and a Holocaust survivor in an attempt to learn and repair the damage done.

The Prince further reflects on this moment in the series and how it helped him grow: “’It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. […] I sat down and spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor. I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life, but I learnt from that.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Never-Before-Seen Photos From ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries View Gallery

_

Hayley Santaflorentina