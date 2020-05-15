Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Surprise Mental Health Workers On Zoom Call

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are doing their part to support mental health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the couple surprised employees of the Crisis Text Line by joining the company’s Zoom call! Atlanta-based employee Ricky Neal took to Twitter to share a photo of the conversation, and he couldn’t look more thrilled to be chatting with the Duke and Duchess.

The photo was uploaded to Ricky’s private account, but has since been shared by several fan pages for the royal couple.

The photo showed Meghan and Harry dressed in casual clothing in what appears to be their new Los Angeles home. The couple is reportedly living at Tyler Perry’s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, and their mutual friend Oprah may have helped make the connection! Sources tell the Daily Mail that Meghan and Harry began living at the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate with son Archie in March.

WATCH MORE: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Living In Tyler Perry’s $18 Million Mansion (Report)

The couple have long been advocates for mental health, and have previously used their platform to encourage viewers to seek help should they need it. Last year, the couple teamed up with Prince William and Kate Middleton to launch the Crisis Text Line’s UK affiliate, Shout.

More recently, Prince Harry started a new charity aimed to help British military troops with their mental health. The platform HeadFIT offers 24/7 online assistance to military personnel, and focuses on teaching techniques to deal with stress that can be incorporated into everyday life.

Prince Harry described his recent venture as a “proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance using proven methods in sport science.”