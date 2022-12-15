Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Most Revealing Moments From Their Netflix Docuseries

We’ll skip the preamble – here are some of the biggest moments from Netflix’s docu-series about the most-talked about royals, “Harry & Meghan”.

Family Life

The series spends a lot of time on one of the youngest Royals in the family – Archie, Meghan & Harry’s first child.

The series gives an inside look into Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, complete with baby photos, Meghan’s mother Doria talking about becoming a grandmother, and interviews with Archie’s nanny.

The couple also talk about how they began journaling when Meghan became pregnant with Archie, and Meghan spoke about how she reads “The Gruffalo” series to Archie.

And an exciting announcement to emerge from the series? The Royal couple have revealed the identity of the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet Diana, and it is none other than actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

According to the series, Tyler and Meghan first became acquainted when he sent her a letter before her wedding day, sharing his support for her amid the “hurtful” controversy surrounding her strained relationship with her father.

Since then, the two have only become closer. Tyler reflects on the moment the couple called to ask if he would be Lilibet’s godfather via phone.

Tyler was immediately surprised by Harry and Meghan’s serious tone of voice, when usually their conversations are much lighter.

“I go, ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa,’” Tyler said. “I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.’”

Meghan & Harry’s Royal Wedding

Viewers have also been treated to more details about Harry and Meghan’s wedding day.

Meghan shared that on the day of, she snacked on “croissants and drank mimosas” on the morning of her wedding to Prince Harry.

“All I wanted was a mimosa and a croissant and to play the song Going To The Chapel and that’s what I did,” she said, “It was so great.”

Throughout the documentary, the couple share pictures from their wedding album, including images of the late Queen Elizabeth at their wedding.

Meghan also reflected on how Charles walked her down the aisle and what their relationship means to her, especially in light of her strained relationship with her real father.

“Harry’s dad is very charming and I said to him like, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this,’” she said. “So him as my father-in-law was really important to me, so I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes.”

Meghan discussed about how in the excitement of the day, she and Harry calmed each other down:

“[Harry] and I are really, really good at finding each other in the chaos. When we find each other, reconnect, it’s like, ‘It’s you, it’s you.’”

Meghan’s Mental Health

The series spends time discussing Meghan’s mental health, including interviews with those close to her.

Doria, Meghan’s mother, breaks down in tears when discussing Meghan’s suicidal thoughts.

“That she would actually think of not wanting to be here, that… that’s not an easy one for a mum to hear.. You know,” Doria said. “And I can’t protect her. H can’t protect her.”

Harry also got candid about how he felt “ashamed” of how he handled the situation.

When reflecting on that period of their lives, after Meghan told him how serious her thoughts had gotten, Harry said, “I was devastated. I knew she was struggling. We were both struggling, but I never thought it would get to that stage — and the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed.”

The Prince says he dealt with it as “institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry”.

“What took over my feelings was my royal role,” he said. “I had been trained to worry more about, ‘What are people going to think if we don’t go to this event? We’re going to be late,’ and looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

Beyonce Texted Meghan After The Tell-All Interview

Meghan recounts the moment she received a text from Beyoncé following the airing of Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite the fact that Meghan still can’t believe Queen Bey “knows who I am”, Meghan revealed the message of support she received from the pop star.

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected,” Meghan said. “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Harry added, “That’s well said.”

Prince Harry Makes Digs At Royal Family

The couple recount their experience after deciding to exit Royal life, discussing the reactions of Harry’s family members.

According to the couple, the Royal Family waited to schedule a sit down meeting to discuss the couple’s exit until a time when Meghan couldn’t physically be present.

“It was only once Meg had left and gone back to Canada that it was then arranged that there was going to be a meeting at Sandringham on the following Monday,” Harry said.

“Imagine a conversation, a roundtable discussion about the future of your life,” Meghan added. “When the stakes are this high. And you as the mom and the wife and the target, in many regards, aren’t invited to have a seat at the table.”

Prince Harry further elaborated about the approximately 90-minute conversation, including the reactions of his father and brother.

While Harry wanted to come to an agreement that was more middle of the road, with the couple living their lives and having their own jobs but still working in support of the Queen, he says “it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate”.

William and Charles supposedly did not respond well to this discussion: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

Harry does mourn his relationship with his brother: “The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side,” he continued. “Part of that I get, I understand, right, that’s his inheritance. So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”

Harry also claims that he and Meghan were “better at the job” than Charles and Kate, which is perhaps what added tensions.

Cottage Life at Nottingham Cottage and Frogmore Cottage

The series also gives fan a glimpse into the couple’s life at Kensington Palace, where they lived in Nottingham Cottage, before their move to Windsor.

The fourth episode features a video of Meghan playfully dancing in the doorway of Nottingham Cottage. While watching the video, Harry can be heard saying, “Oh my god. It’s my favorite video. Thursday afternoon, someone’s happy.”

The couple also playfully distinguish between the cottage and the palace itself.

Meghan said, “People thought we lived in a palace and we did. Well, a cottage in a palace. […] Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does, it says “palace” in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was so small.”

Harry added, “The whole thing is on a slight lean, [with] really low ceilings. So I don’t know who was there before but they must have been very short.”

The series also features footage of the couple gardening together and Harry eating chicken in the garden as Meghan’s dog, Guy, begs for a piece.

Here are more moments you might’ve missed from the series!

Hayley Santaflorentina