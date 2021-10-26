Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Exit Being Compared To Princess Mako of Japan Giving Up Title To Marry Commoner Kei Komuro

Princess Mako of Japan is leaving her life as a royal for love.

The niece of Emperor Naruhito married her college sweetheart Kei Komuri on Tuesday in a ceremony at a local office. The 30-year-old will be required as dictated by the law in Japan to leave her imperial family following her marriage to Kei because he is a commoner. She is also giving up her royal title and turned down a $1.3 million payout from the Japanese government.

Mako reportedly suffered from PTSD after facing criticism from the Japanese media due to her relationship. The rules surrounding relationships in Japan for the Imperial Family with commoners are apparently even more strict than the royal family, according to multiple reports.

The couple’s love story is being compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance following their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family due to the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health struggles from the British media.

While Meghan & Harry chose to move their life to Monecito, California to start a new life for their two children Archie and Lili. The Japanese newlyweds will be relocating to New York to begin their life as a married couple.

Mako and Kei spoke to press about their relationship following the wedding.

“I am very sorry for the inconvenience caused and I am grateful for those … who have continued to support me,” Princess Mako said, per the BBC. “For me, Kei is irreplaceable — marriage was a necessary choice for us.”

“I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love,” Kei said. “I feel very sad that Mako has been in a bad condition, mentally and physically, because of the false accusations.”

Princess Mako and Kei met at The International Christian University in Tokyo while they were both studying abroad.



