Meghan Markle Returns To TV As Guest On The Ellen Show

Meghan Markle is making her return to TV but this time as a guest on The Ellen Show!

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in-person for an interview with the talk show host in a sneak peek released on Wednesday.

In the video, the 40-year-old former royal shares how it feels to back on the Warner Bros. lot where she frequently visited for auditions when she was an actress.

In the episode, which will air on Thursday, the former “Suits” star also shares a story about having to climb in through the trunk of her old car since the lock on the driver’s door was broken.

“Yes, it had a life of its own. I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” she explained.

Adding, “After auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”



Meghan has been busy lately making multiple appearances. The Duchess and husband Prince Harry surprised service members at a New Jersey military base to mark Veterans Day. The pair visited the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for a luncheon where they talked about mental health and the importance of community.

The royal couple’s outing came just one day after they attended the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City where the Duke of Sussex presented the first Intrepid Valor Award.

