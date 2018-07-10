Meghan Markle Rocks Three Stunning Outfits In One Day: See Them All!

Meghan Markle is officially a style hat trick!



The Duchess of Sussex made three dress changes in one day as she kicked off her day in London and finished off in Ireland at a garden party with her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan began the day in a stunning bespoke black Dior dress with a boatneck neckline and three quarter sleeves. She teamed the pretty look with a matching belt and fascinator and a set of light-colored heels. The entire look was stunning and totally Audrey Hepburn.

