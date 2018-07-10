Meghan Markle Rocks Three Stunning Outfits In One Day: See Them All!

Meghan Markle is officially a style hat trick!
The Duchess of Sussex made three dress changes in one day as she kicked off her day in London and finished off in Ireland at a garden party with her husband, Prince Harry.
Meghan began the day in a stunning bespoke black Dior dress with a boatneck neckline and three quarter sleeves. She teamed the pretty look with a matching belt and fascinator and a set of light-colored heels. The entire look was stunning and totally Audrey Hepburn.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Next up, she left us green with envy in a form-fitting Givenchy frock for her arrival in Ireland to meet Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar. The hemline of the dress, which hit mid-calf, perfectly accentuated her perfect pins and also showed off her petite figure.
The 36-year-old royal closed out the day in a gorgeous black Emilia Wickstead dress with tank-style sleeves! Meghan isn't afraid to show a little skin and this black dress with a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt was the perfect pick for an evening at a lavish garden party in Ireland. She polished off the look with a set of black pumps and her hair down in sleek waves.
As usual, Meghan is the style star that we just can't get enough of.
WATCH: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Stun At Westminster Abbey Appearance!