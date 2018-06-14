Meghan Markle Shares Several Laughs With Queen Elizabeth II In First Solo Appearance Together

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex share a laugh at the Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth II was a total hit!
The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with the Queen for two events in Cheshire, England, on Wednesday, and both women appeared to be in high spirits for their first outing together.
The duo, who both wore looks reminiscent of their royal wedding ensembles, looked lovely for the day out. The 92-year-old royal donned a Stewart Parvin dress and jacket with a color-coordinated hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan. She wore a similar chartreuse color last month at Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding at Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth II stands with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Meghan kept her look sleek and chic, wearing a cream Givenchy dress with a fitted shoulder cover and a black belt. She teamed the look with her hair blown out in sleek curls and a set of black pumps.
Meghan and the Queen seemed to be having a ball on their little getaway together. First, Meghan and Queen Elizabeth spent the night on the royal train. Once the duo arrived in Cheshire, they began by opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, which provides hands-on science to people of all ages.
Next, the royal duo will open the Storyhouse Theater in Chester. Finally, the two will finish their day by enjoying lunch at Chester Town Hall.