Meghan Markle Shares Several Laughs With Queen Elizabeth II In First Solo Appearance Together

Meghan Markle's first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth II was a total hit!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with the Queen for two events in Cheshire, England, on Wednesday, and both women appeared to be in high spirits for their first outing together.

The duo, who both wore looks reminiscent of their royal wedding ensembles, looked lovely for the day out. The 92-year-old royal donned a Stewart Parvin dress and jacket with a color-coordinated hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan. She wore a similar chartreuse color last month at Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding at Windsor.