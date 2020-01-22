Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Photo With Rescue Dog From Surprise Visit To Animal Charity

Meghan Markle is a friend to the animals! The 38-year-old has been keeping a low profile in Canada with her son Archie, but recently took to Instagram to prove that she had been working on some good causes behind the scenes.

Two new photos were featured on the official Sussex Royal Instagram that showed Meghan visiting with the Mayhew animal charity. “Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” the caption read in part.

“The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.”

The Duchess dressed in a simple but chic navy wool coat by Massimo Dutti for the outing that she paired with a striped shirt and black pants. It was reportedly the same outfit Meghan was pictured in when she visited London’s National Theatre on a private trip earlier in the month.

Meghan herself is a known animal lover and was recently pictured taking Archie on a walk with her two dogs, a beagle and a black Labrador, in Canada’s woods.

The Duchess’ visit to the animal charity seemingly happened before she and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping back from their official roles as senior royals. Despite giving up their HRH titles and vowing to live a financially independent life, the young couple will continue to support their private patronages with the Queen’s blessing.

The social media post came just a day after Prince Harry flew to Canada to reunite with Meghan and Archie. The 35-year-old had been in the United Kingdom completing what could be his last official royal duties, including meeting with representatives from several African nations.

Now that Meghan, Harry and Archie are all officially reunited, we can’t wait to see what the family does next!